Products & Solutions

FlexPod SF: The Latest Converged Infrastructure Innovation from Cisco and NetApp

06/22/2017

NetApp and Cisco have just launched FlexPod® SF, a new FlexPod solution that features the NetApp® SolidFire® Element® OS running on Cisco C220 M4 servers. For the first time ever, FlexPod will be delivered on an all-Cisco hardware platform powered by Cisco software and Element OS. Together, these components will enable cloud strategies like VMware […]
mm Andy Sayare
Read the Post
Products & Solutions

Pay-As-You-Go Data Management for Your Data Center

06/09/2017

The flexibility to pay for only the resources consumed is the key thing that drives many organizations to choose the cloud. Rather than requiring a large up-front capital investment for infrastructure, the cloud gives you the option to start small and pay as you grow.   NetApp recently introduced a new on-demand consumption model that […]
mm Jeff Whitaker
Read the Post
Products & Solutions

Five Things to Expect from FlexPod at Cisco Live 2017 in Las Vegas

06/08/2017

More use cases, improved data management techniques, and a little bit of mystery surround FlexPod at Cisco Live this year. Read on to learn what you should know before you go.   NetApp is excited to be attending and sponsoring Cisco Live again. Every year our team collaborates to bring you the latest learnings with […]
mm Andy Sayare
Read the Post

SEE ALL BLOGS

Press Release

Cisco and NetApp Advance Digital Transformation with Software-Defined Converged Infrastructure Solution for the Next-Generation Data Center

06/22/2017

New FlexPod SF converged infrastructure solution enables digital transformation with high-end predictable performance, programmable agility, and scale-out value for multitenant environments

Read the Article
Press Release

NetApp Showcases Data Management Solutions at DataWorks/Hadoop Summit 2017

06/08/2017

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — June 8, 2017 — NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a DataWorks Summit/Hadoop Summit gold sponsor, will showcase a variety of hybrid cloud data services to help customers accelerate their digital transformation. DataWorks/Hadoop Summit 2017 will take place June 13 to 15 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. Attendees can visit NetApp in booth #306.   At […]

Read the Article

SEE ALL PRESS/NEWS